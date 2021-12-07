Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker named AFCA FBS Region 3 Coach of the Year

Mel Tucker is one step closer to another major honor. On Monday, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released their regional coach of the year awards, and Tucker took home the honor for Region 3.

Tucker joins four other coaches to earn regional honors. The other four are:

Luke Fickell (Cincinnati)

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Jeff Traylor (Texas-San Antonio)

Blake Anderson (Utah State)

These five coaches are now finalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year Award.

Coach Tucker is the @WeAreAFCA FBS Region 3 Coach of the Year 🏆#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/f2PAQPtGID — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 6, 2021

More!