New Michigan State football HC Jonathan Smith releases statement addressing Michigan State fans, community

In case you hadn’t heard yet, Michigan State football has a new head coach, as the Spartans will bring in Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to lead the program.

Smith has a lot of work to do, but there is a talented roster still intact in East Lansing. However, Smith wanted to assure Michigan State fans that he will not be taking any shortcuts in his efforts to build a lasting, competitive program at MSU.

Smith released a statement saying as much on Saturday night, which you can read below:

