New Michigan State football HC Jonathan Smith releases statement addressing Michigan State fans, community
In case you hadn’t heard yet, Michigan State football has a new head coach, as the Spartans will bring in Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to lead the program.
Smith has a lot of work to do, but there is a talented roster still intact in East Lansing. However, Smith wanted to assure Michigan State fans that he will not be taking any shortcuts in his efforts to build a lasting, competitive program at MSU.
Smith released a statement saying as much on Saturday night, which you can read below:
Time to go to work.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/ijyODfBKH1
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 25, 2023
