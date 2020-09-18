Michigan State football had 'exhausting' offseason. Now the real work begins.

There should have been excitement and a feeling of rejuvenation.

The possibility of playing football again in weeks — not months — was real again.

But on the eve of the Big Ten’s announcement of a return to play in late October, one Michigan State football player told the Free Press he was whipped.

“It’s exhausting,” he said.

Since February, the Spartans have grappled with one challenge after another. First, there was a coaching change, transitioning from the retiring Mark Dantonio to Mel Tucker. A month later, they faced a shutdown spawned by the global coronavirus pandemic. In July, after the team reconvened for workouts, the program was forced to suspend activities and quarantine for two weeks. Then, as Michigan State began to lay the groundwork for this new era of Spartans football, the Big Ten postponed fall sports indefinitely Aug. 11.

The starts, stoppages and everything in-between proved taxing — occupying the headspace of young adults trying to navigate athletics and academics, while a virus posed a serious threat to society at large.

Tucker, Michigan State’s coach for the past 218 days, sympathized.

“The mental health of our players is something we talk to them about,” he said Thursday during a video call with reporters. “We make sure we understand that is an issue and we work hard to address it.”

So often the psychological component in sports is overlooked.

But it could be pivotal as the Spartans move forward during a year marked by chaos.

And yet after encountering one obstacle after another, Michigan State now must refocus on the most elusive thing from this year: Football.

Since Tucker’s February arrival, Michigan State’s on-field activities have been minimal. Before the Big Ten pulled the plug on the season in August, the Spartans had practiced four or five times, Tucker estimated.

With the season on pause, the Spartans channeled their energy into strength and conditioning to the point that, Tucker says, the team is in better shape than it was before the announcement.

But now the real work begins.

This week, the Spartans will continue to work out, attend film sessions and face off in seven-on-seven drills. Then, on Monday, practice begins in earnest with the expectation that the team will be in full pads for drills Sept. 30.

For Tucker, the schedule brings a welcomed return to normalcy.

After all, he said, this year has “been very different — different than anything I have ever experienced.”

Yet he has remained even-keeled throughout it all.

It’s his general disposition.

Tucker has told the media on multiple occasions he’s resistant to emotional peaks and valleys.

“I can't think of a person who's more tenacious, more resilient, who's taken circumstances that sort of were unimaginable for a first-year coach and tried to turn every lemon into lemonade,” athletic director Bill Beekman said.

Tucker has felt it’s his duty to keep calm and carry on, as the old British war-time slogan goes.

After all, what’s the sense in adding to the turbulence that has already afflicted his program?

