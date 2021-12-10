Michigan State football reserve guard James Ohonba enters NCAA transfer portal

James Ohonba played 116 snaps for Michigan State football during his career.

But his next will take place elsewhere after the redshirt junior offensive lineman entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday.

A three-star recruit in the 2018 class, Ohonba never won a starting job despite appearing in every game since the start of the 2020 season. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound guard was primarily deployed on special teams and played an occasional snap as a reserve on offense.

Ohonba, who will transfer as a graduate student, becomes the ninth scholarship player to leave the program since late September.

Michigan State offensive guard James Ohonba (71) practices Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the team's facility in East Lansing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football reserve James Ohonba in transfer portal