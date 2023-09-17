Michigan State football grades vs. Washington: Almost nothing went right in blowout loss

EAST LANSING — Chris Solari rates Michigan State football on a scale of A to F after the Spartans’ 41-7 loss to No. 8 Washington on Saturday at Spartan Stadium:

Offense: D-

The alarming inability to get consistent push against both Central Michigan and Richmond proved to be a harbinger of things to come. MSU’s offensive line got bullied by Washington’s front seven, leaving quarterback Noah Kim running away from eight QB hurries and going down twice on sacks. But the junior didn’t help himself, either, sailing passes frequently even when not under duress and going just 12 of 31 for 136 yards after earning Big Ten offensive player of the week honors last week. Nathan Carter looked mortal, finishing with 48 yards on 17 carries and leaving the game with an apparent lower-body injury at one point but returning. He didn’t have much help, though, with both Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham out.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan State's 41-7 loss to Washington is Mel Tucker's fault, even if he wasn't on field

Michigan State's Malik Spencer, left, and Cal Haladay, right, tackle Washington's Jack Westover during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Defense: D-

Regardless of the turmoil with Mel Tucker’s suspension entering the week, this proved to be a continuation of both the Spartans’ inability to stop Michael Penix Jr. and the marked downturn in the secondary from Mark Dantonio’s tenure as head coach. Washington demolished the record for most yards allowed by an MSU defense with 713 total, and the Huskies’ 536 passing yards equaled the second-most in Spartan history. MSU’s linebackers looked lost in coverage and struggled in space against the run, and its defensive backs struggled in one-on-one coverage against Washington’s receivers who went over and through them to make 50-50 ball catches. Despite getting nine QB hurries, the Spartans did not have a sack but did get a late interception from safety Jaden Mangham, the first by the secondary in the last nine games and just its second the past two seasons.

RAINER SABIN: Michigan State looks like a broken program in 41-7 blowout loss to Washington

Special teams: C-

An unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin White wiped out a Ryan Eckley punt that was fair caught at the Huskies' 4-yard line. An illegal substitution penalty on a third-quarter punt prolonged a Washington drive that led to a field goal. Jonathan Kim didn’t have a touchback or a field-goal attempt, while Eckley and Michael O’Shaughnessy each had a punt longer than 50 yards among their four attempts apiece.

Michigan State's associate head coach Mark Dantonio, right, talks with Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer after the Spartans loss on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Coaching: D-

This was going to be a difficult task for Harlon Barnett from the start, finding out early last Sunday that he’d be taking over for the suspended Tucker. That said, many of the same issues that have been a problem for MSU’s offense early in the season and defense for four years under coordinator Scottie Hazelton remained. The Spartans understandably lacked the focus needed to pull off an upset, but among the 11 penalties for 83 yards were lack-of-discipline flags that have plagued this team through three games. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was short-handed without the other running backs, but there were few calls to creatively get the ball in Carter’s hands in space.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter. Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football grades vs. Washington: Nothing goes right