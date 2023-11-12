Michigan State football grades: True judgment of coaching staff isn't in Spartans' stats

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Free Press sports writer Chris Solari grades Michigan State football on a scale of A to F after the Spartans’ 38-3 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.

Offense: D

Touchdowns win games, and MSU continues to struggle to score them. With Katin Houser making his fifth straight start at quarterback, the Spartans failed to get past the Buckeyes’ 36-yard line and posted just 11 first downs and 182 yards of total offense. Houser threw for 92 yards while completing 41.7% of his 24 throws; only half of his 10 completions went for 10-plus yards, with the longest a 20-yarder to Alante Brown on the Spartans’ first drive of the game. Not having top wide receivers Tre Mosley and Jaron Glover limited Houser’s targets, and tight Maliq Carr returned from injury but did not enter the game until the second half. Nate Carter (11 carries, 52 yards) was smothered by an OSU defense that’s one of the nation’s best, but he also got some support from senior Jaren Mangham (nine carries, 35 yards). On a positive note, MSU did not turn the ball over for the second straight game.

Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, right, sacks Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Defense: C-minus

Small victories matter when a team is struggling to stay afloat, and holding the Buckeyes to just a field goal and 170 second-half yards should give the Spartans some good mojo heading to a much more beatable opponent in Indiana next week. But the big picture was far uglier, with Kyle McCord skewering the secondary for 335 yards and three first-half touchdowns en route to a 35-3 lead at half, and standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. torching whoever MSU put on him for 149 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, plus a 19-yard touchdown run. Losing cornerback Dillon Tatum for the rest of the season will make the final two games tough, especially as his absence was glaring Saturday. The Spartans limited TreVeyon Henderson to 63 yards, but the Buckeyes averaged 5.5 yards per carry as a team. The Spartans also did not register a sack or force a turnover.

Special teams: C

Jonathan Kim and Ryan Eckley remain MSU’s most consistent threats. Kim, MSU’s kicker, drilled a 53-yard field goal (after he missed from 56) and sent both of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Eckley landed four of his six punts inside the Buckeyes’ 20-yard line — including pinning them at their own 2 on one and at their 8 on another — and sent two flying more than 50 yards. However, penalties continue to plague the units, with an inexcusable offsides flag on one kickoff and another unsportsmanlike conduct call for Brown running out of bounds on his own during a punt.

Michigan State Spartans place kicker Jonathan Kim (97) attempts a field goal as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33), defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51), and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) attempt a block during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Coaching: C-minus

To be fair to interim coach Harlon Barnett and the rest of the remaining assistants, three of their seven losses since Mel Tucker’s departure have come against top-10 opponents. The Spartans have the nation’s toughest schedule after 10 games, according to RealtimeRPI.com, and they were overwhelmed again by a much better team. There remained questionable decisions — successful and not — such as not going for it on fourth-and-5 before Kim’s missed 56-yard kick or calling a fake punt that worked or running a play at the end of the first half and nearly turning the ball over. There were also some play calls that flat-out killed drives. But the best coaching Barnett and his staff has done isn’t quantifiable with stats — it’s that their players keep fighting through the circumstances of a season that got away from them.

