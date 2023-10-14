Michigan State football grades for the Spartans' performance in defeat at Rutgers

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades Michigan State's performance in its 27-24 loss at Rutgers on a scale of 1-10.

OFFENSE: 6

This should have been remembered as Katin Houser’s promising debut as MSU’s starting quarterback. Houser grew into the game and made some big plays at key times — including two touchdown passes that were confident throws into the end zone. The Spartans didn’t rack up a ton of yards on the ground, but they were efficient early and both Nate Carter and Jalen Berger had their moments, as did Houser. The first drive of the second half was a thing of beauty and should been a knockout blow. The offense does deserve some limited blame. MSU’s two offensive turnovers, fumbles by receivers, Alante Brown and Montorie Foster, ruined potential scoring drives. And, late in the game, when MSU needed its offense to rescue it, the Spartans’ went three-and-out twice.

DEFENSE: 6

MSU’s defense did a lot of good for a long while Saturday. It forced two turnovers, picking off Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt twice. The Spartans repeatedly made Wimsatt uncomfortable once Rutgers crossed midfield. They allowed less than 300 total yards from Rutgers and didn’t allow the Scarlet Knights’ offense in the end zone until well into the fourth quarter. But once Rutgers grabbed the momentum and started rolling down hill, MSU couldn’t get a stop. The Spartans have been pretty good defensively most of the last five halves, with nothing to show for it.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 2

MSU’s Jonathan Kim made his only field goal attempt, from 37 yards out, and the Spartans’ Drew Wilson jumped on a Rutgers’ muffed punt return late in the second quarter, so this isn’t a zero. But MSU’s special teams, its two punters as much as anyone, are the reason the Spartans are 2-4 rather than 4-2 and coming off wins at Iowa and Rutgers. Think how different that would feel. Michael O’Shaughnessy let a wet snap go through his hands and it became a Rutgers touchdown, which gave the Scarlet Knights life in the fourth quarter, when they were trailing 24-6. Tyrell Henry not fielding the ensuing kickoff led to another quick Rutgers score and suddenly sudden it was 24-21 and MSU was trying to hang on.

COACHING: 3

If your team blows a 24-6 fourth-quarter lead, spurred by two special teams blunders that followed a crushing late-game special teams mistake a week earlier, this is as high as I can go for a coaching grade. It’s a shame, because I thought this staff did some good things Saturday. The approach with Katin Houser allowed him to ease into his first start at quarterback. MSU ran the ball early and effectively and gave him simple, underneath throws until it got inside the red zone, where Houser unleashed a dart for a score. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson used Houser’s legs effectively, too.

Defensively, for three quarters, the approach was ideal. MSU played the run first, even at the expense of allowing completions early in drives. As the field shrunk, MSU’s defense got more aggressive and made Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt beat them with his arm under pressure, which he mostly couldn’t do. At the end, once the momentum turned, this defense got rolled over. But it never should have come to that.

Ross Els’ special teams units are struggling with mistakes that are going to cripple whatever chance at a little joy this season had. Punter Michael O’Shaughnessy (who dropped the snap late) probably shouldn’t have been punting over Ryan Eckley at that point in the game, though it was Eckley’s punt to the wrong side at Iowa two weeks ago that set up the decisive return. That punt was a re-kick after an illegal formation penalty. On the kickoff that Rutgers recovered, Tyrell Henry, the lone deep man, has to know he can’t let that kick bounce. I’m not sure being in an onside kick return formation was the correct call at that point, either.

BOTTOM LINE

I don’t know what MSU’s breaking point is, but this will test it. If the Spartans had won this game, they would walked into next week’s matchup with Michigan feeling like they had turned a corner. I don’t know what that feeling would have been worth in a difficult matchup with the Wolverines, but it would have been better than how they’ll be feeling now. It’s going to take a ton of mental fortitude and roster-wide commitment for this season not to get ugly in the second half.

RELATED: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's brutal loss at Rutgers and the starting debut of Katin Houser

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State football grades for MSU's performance at Rutgers