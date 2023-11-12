Michigan State football grades for the Spartans' performance at Ohio State

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades Michigan State's performance in the Spartans' 38-3 loss at Ohio State on a scale from 1-10.

OFFENSE: 2

MSU’s offense showed some life out of the gate, the sort of execution and juice needed to hang around in a game like this. Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was inconsistent and never continued beyond the Ohio State 35-yard line. MSU ultimately scored just a field goal, bringing its offensive point total against its three top-tier opponents this season to 10. The Spartans ended with just 182 total yards and never appeared capable of reaching the end zone, in part because they were 2-for-14 on third downs. They don’t have the playmakers right now to bother an opponent of Ohio State’s caliber.

DEFENSE: 2

The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions and the Spartans made the least-threatening quarterback Ohio State has had in some time look like a Heisman Trophy contender. There are some promising young pieces on this MSU defense, but they weren’t ready to be difference-makers against a Buckeyes offense with several NFL players — including perhaps the top player in college football in Marvin Harrison Jr., who gave MSU’s young defensive backs fits (as he does everyone), catching seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. MSU’s defense kept battling and kept the score from getting embarrassing in the second half, which shouldn’t go unmentioned, though Ohio State took its foot off the gas late.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 6

MSU’s special teams had some good moments and some not-so good moments Saturday. Jonathan Kim’s big leg continues to be the Spartans’ best offensive weapon. He made a 53-yard field goal and missed at 56-yarder. Punter Ryan Eckley’s best punt pinned the Buckeyes at their own 2-yard line. Four of his punts made Ohio State start inside the 20. He also had shank early. But overall, he was pretty good again. MSU did have a couple penalties on special teams. Overall, a solid performance by MSU’s special teams in a game where MSU’s offense and defense were outclassed.

COACHING: 4

The fake punt call in the second quarter was well-timed and well-executed, giving the Spartans a first down at the Ohio State 47-yard line. Unfortunately for the Spartans, three plays later they punted from the 43. The scripted game plan out of the chute worked well offensively. MSU just doesn’t have the players to sustain anything. The Spartans were also hindered by not having true freshman QB Sam Leavitt, who smartly decided to shut it down for the season to preserve a year of eligibility. MSU’s coaches could have navigated that differently, either having him play more earlier or not using him at all until last week, so he could have played the last four games of the season.

Defensively, covering Marvin Harrison Jr. is a chore. There could have been more help on his two touchdown catches — Chance Rucker could have used safety help (thought that matchup will be a good learning experience for him). But there’s only so much to be done against Harrison. MSU is a banged-up team, short on talent. You can second-guess a few decisions, but a magician couldn’t have changed this outcome.

BOTTOM LINE

At 3-7, MSU is playing out the string in November, before one of the more consequential Decembers in program history.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State football grades for MSU's performance at Ohio State