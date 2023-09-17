Michigan State football grades for the Spartans' performance against Washington

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades Michigan State's performance in its 41-7 home loss to Washington on a scale of 1-10.

OFFENSE: 0

We knew MSU’s faced a ginormous challenge defensively against Washington. But for its own offense to look so overmatched was as troubling as anything in Saturday's 41-7 loss the Huskies. MSU’s offensive line didn’t win in any respect — not in the running game or how it protected quarterback Noah Kim, who was under siege from the start. That didn’t help Kim, but he struggled when he had time, too. Other than a few passes and couple moments of rhythm, MSU looked incapable of getting anything going through the air. If not for a garbage time touchdown, with Katin Houser under center, this would have been the worst shutout loss by MSU in 40 years. MSU averaged 1.6 yards per play deep into the third quarter, while both teams had their starters in the game.

Michigan State's Maliq Carr looks on during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

DEFENSE: 0

The Huskies were perhaps the worst opponent at the worst time for MSU. Still, when you give up more yards than you’ve ever given up in program history — 713 — you’ve been thoroughly unsuccessful. MSU trailed 35-0 at halftime after allowing five touchdowns in seven possessions. The Spartans did give up just six points in the second half and twice forced the Huskies’ first unit to settle for a field goal in the third quarter. But that Huskies first unit averaged 5.6 yards per play against MSU, with quarterback Michael Penix throwing for 473 yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters. The Spartans didn’t sack Penix once and didn’t force a turnover until he was out of the game. On the ground, Washington averaged 5.4 yards per attempt and tallied 177 yards rushing. MSU’s defense didn’t win in any facet.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 4

MSU’s special teams had some good moments — Ryan Eckley’s 52-yard punt, his 36-yard punt that was downed at the 5-yard line, Michael O’Shaughnessy’s 50-yard punt to the 4-yard line, a great tackle by Alante Brown. They also had some blunders — an illegal substitution on a punt, a holding call on a kick return, a 25-yard Eckley punt when the Spartans badly needed a booming kick. It was an inconsistent and unclean effort.

Michigan State's acting head coach Harlon Barnett looks on during the third quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

COACHING: Incomplete

This grade wouldn’t be good based on what we saw on the field. If the offense and defense are getting zeros, well, you know the ballpark for the coaching staff. But I’ll give an incomplete here, because part of coaching this game will be how this staff — with their careers hanging in the balance, perhaps feeling as low as ever themselves — coaches this team coming out of this game. How they keep this group together this week, how they get them to improve, how they get some sort of explosiveness on offense and get the defense to stand up to a talented opposition more adequately than we saw Saturday. Maryland, next week, shouldn’t quite be Washington in terms prolificness. But the Terrapins have a quarterback and passing game and talent base that’ll truly test the Spartans’ ability, organization, discipline and resolve. We’ll know a lot about this staff and where this season is headed after next week’s game.

BOTTOM LINE

I’d say it can’t get much worse for MSU, but I don’t know that. After Saturday’s performance — albeit against a Washington team that might be better than anyone left on MSU’s schedule, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State included — this looks like a season could get really dark really quickly. The next two weeks are important weeks. Not so much whether the Spartans win, but whether they’re at all competitive.

