Michigan State football grades for the Spartans' performance against Maryland

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades Michigan State's performance in its 31-9 home loss to Maryland on a scale of 1-10.

OFFENSE: 2

MSU against Maryland was better than a week ago against Washington. But it would have been hard not to be. The Spartans passed for 274 yards, but pulled starting quarterback Noah Kim for Katin Houser, who then gave way to freshman Sam Leavitt at the very end. Kim threw two interceptions, Houser finished his only drive with an INT, too. Running back Nathan Carter ran hard and racked up 97 yards and averaged 5.1 yards a carry. He’s a good back, a Big Ten-caliber back, though he had a costly fumble, too. MSU’s offensive line had its moments, but more often still came up short — including in pass protection (MSU QBs were hurried seven times and it felt like more) and on a critical early fourth-and-goal from the 1 1/2-yard line. Bottom line, MSU's offense scored nine point a week after scoring 7.

DEFENSE: 4

MSU’s stand to begin the third quarter was the most important defensive possession of this season so far. They stopped Maryland twice — beginning with a three-and-out, before a fake punt gave the Terrapins and new set of downs. At a moment when the wheels could have really come off, MSU’s defense was aggressive and dialed in. MSU did give up touchdowns on Maryland’s first three drives, so its defense had a hand in how the game went from on outset. But they at least figured some things out. They held Maryland to about half the yards they allowed to Washington. They forced a turnover. They looked like a unit that might be OK against most of their Big Ten schedule, if coming distractions don’t ruin their progress.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 3

Jonathan Kim’s 37-yard field goal and Tyrell Henry’s 35-yard kick return were highlights. But the rest wasn’t so good. A low, 46-yard field goal never cleared the line of scrimmage. A 22-yard punt by Michael O’Shaughnessy when MSU really needed a booming kick led to a Maryland field goal. The Spartans were called running into the kicker and penalized for holding on a punt return and gave up 14-yard fake punt after MSU’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter. It was a rough day.

COACHING: 3

We all know these coaches are in a tough spot. But it is what it is. MSU was again undisciplined at times, its offense mustered nine points and its defense gave up touchdowns on three straight drives to start the game. I did like how offensive coordinator Jay Johnson picked up the tempo to help his line and help quarterback Noah Kim find some rhythm. I was less enthusiastic about an abysmal fourth-down play call from the goal line that sent Nathan Carter running laterally behind the right side of MSU’s offensive line. It went nowhere and, to that point, there had been no sign that that sort of play behind that side of the line might work. There were good moments of calm coaching on the sidelines, even as things went wrong — conversations between Harlon Barnett and his defensive backs and other coaches and their possession groups. There was no panic yelling. Just people trying to figure it out. It looked like a bench that was in it together. And the team didn’t give up. But the results are what they are.

BOTTOM LINE

MSU’s next two games — at Iowa and at Rutgers, with a bye week in-between — are against teams that don’t have passing games or offenses that should hurt them. The question is whether the Spartans’ own offense can find some sort of punch. And whether the Spartans can find a quarterback. Those are the on-field questions. There are bigger questions coming off the field for this team this week as the transfer portal likely becomes available and players have to decides whether to preserve a redshirt season after four games played.

