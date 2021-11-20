Michigan State football grades: Defense, coaching failed in blowout loss at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari rates No. 8 Michigan State football on a scale of A to F after the Spartans’ 56-7 loss at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium:

Offense: D-minus

For three possessions, the Spartans appeared they could move the ball against the Buckeyes’ shaky pass defense. Payton Thorne threw 14 times for 57 of their 89 yards on the first 22 plays, with a missed field goal attempt and Jordon Simmons’ fumble ending two drives. And then MSU went three-and-out its next three possessions and five times on its final nine drives. The Spartans generated just 135 yards after the first three drives, with the eight-play scoring drive well after the outcome had been determined. The lack of use for Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III — six carries, 25 yards; one catch, 4 yards — proved perplexing, though coach Mel Tucker said afterward the running back is “nicked up.” Walker had just one carry early in the second half and did not play again, and MSU already trailed by 49 at that point. Thorne was inaccurate and inefficient all afternoon, as the Buckeyes gave pressure that resulted in 11 pass breakups on the MSU quarterback’s 36 attempts. The end result: a season-worst 224 yards and one late touchdown that prevented a shutout.

Miyan Williams of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for extra yards while being tackled by Noah Harvey of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Defense: F

Nothing worked. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw passes with precision in front of and over MSU’s secondary, calling it a day after leading the Buckeyes to seven straight scoring drives and six touchdown passes to open the game. The Spartans’ cornerbacks could not keep up with receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on deep patterns, and their safeties had issues in help and coverage all afternoon. The only person who could stop Stroud was OSU coach Ryan Day, who pulled his Heisman hopeful after one drive in the third quarter to limit his day to 32 of 35 passing for 432 yards. The Buckeyes’ offensive line tossed around MSU’s front seven easily, limiting pressure on Stroud and others, and paved the way for three running backs to carve up the Spartans for a season-worst 206 rushing yards. Even against a quick-strike attack, the Spartans still got dominated, 37:58-22:02, in time of possession and allowed the Buckeyes to convert six of their nine third-down attempts.

Special teams: C

Perhaps the saving grace for MSU on the day was another strong day from punter Bryce Baringer, who averaged 49.7 yards on his nine attempts including five inside the 20 and punts of 74 and 61 yards and three others 50 or longer. That was about the highlight of the day. Reed struggled on kickoff returns early and started throwing up fair catch signals after that before he got hurt. Matt Coghlin missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt to end MSU’s second drive and handled the opening kickoff.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker shouts to his team during the second half against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Coaching: F

Tucker said the Spartans put together a good week of preparation for the Buckeyes, but they didn’t show up Saturday from the start. As big a difference the Jimmys and Joes made vs. Xs and Os, MSU did not seem to alter its plan from recent weeks despite a glut of injuries and having to try and stop OSU’s multitalented threat. Walker getting only seven touches likely cost him a chance at the Heisman, though Tucker wouldn’t say whether that was due to injury or design against the Buckeyes’ previously struggling secondary. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson also did not go to Walker in the screen game early, calling perhaps his worst game this season. Defensively, coordinator Scottie Hazelton did not bring pressure nearly as often as he did in the second half against Maryland, which forced the banged-up and outmatched secondary to attempt to cover entirely too long. And Tucker, on the verge of signing a massive long-term contract extension, had no answers for the talent, execution and game plan Day’s squad showed in knocking the Spartans out of contention for the Big Ten East title.

