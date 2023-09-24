Michigan State football grades: Defense shows things to grow on, despite early deficit

EAST LANSING — Chris Solari rates Michigan State football on a scale of A to F after the Spartans’ 31-9 loss to Maryland on Saturday at Spartan Stadium:

Offense: D-plus

Discombobulated is the best way to describe MSU’s offense right now, even though the Spartans finished with more yards (376) than Maryland (362). Errant throws from quarterbacks and dropped passes by receivers keep multiplying, with Noah Kim’s fourth straight slow start and inconsistent play eventually landing him on the bench in the fourth quarter. Kim threw an interception on the opening drive to set up Maryland with short field for a touchdown, then another midway through the third quarter. Backup Katin Houser entered for one drive, moved the Spartans 75 yards, then threw their third pick of the game and got replaced for the last possession by true freshman Sam Leavitt. And though Nathan Carter produced a solid 97 yards on 19 carries, he got stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the Terps’ 1 for a turnover on downs on MSU’s second drive, and his second-quarter fumble led to another short-field Maryland score.

Michigan State defensive back Angelo Grose intercepts the pass intended for Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton during the second half of MSU's 31-9 loss on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing.

Defense: C

There are some things to build on with the resolve shown after falling behind 21-0 three drives into the game. After allowing 172 yards on those drives, MSU yielded just 190 yards more. But by the fourth quarter, and after Houser’s interception, the Spartans wore down. They gave up an 81-yard touchdown drive that included a late hit out of bounds by Malik Spencer, one of two personal foul penalties; a roughing-the-passer flag on Tunmise Adeleye allowed the Terps to escape their own goal line on a 95-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. Maryland finished 6-for-15 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth down. Still, the Spartans held Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to just 223 yards on 21-for-36 passing with an interception— but he also threw three touchdowns and ran for the other score. The Spartans pressured him with seven hurries but failed to register a sack.

Special teams: D-minus

The only thing that kept this from an F was Jonathan Kim, who made a 37-yard field goal and sent two of his three kickoffs for touchbacks. However, he also had a 46-yard field goal attempt blocked at the end of the first half. The Terrapins converted a fourth-and-10 fake punt as Colton Spangler took off four a 14-yard run with the Spartans out of position. Michael O’Shaugnessy’s shanked 22-yard punt in the fourth quarter gave Maryland a short field for an early fourth-quarter field goal. And Alante Brown fumbled a kickoff away late in the fourth.

Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett walks off the field after MSU's 31-9 loss on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing.

Coaching: C-minus

After a week of demanding discipline, acting coach Harlon Barnett watched his team commit five turnovers along with six penalties (for 70 yards, plus three others penlaties that were declined). Still, his team didn't quit and remained in the game into the fourth quarter. The mistake on the fake punt falls squarely on special teams coach Ross Els for not having his team prepared and showing a weakness Maryland exploited. Jay Johnson’s play-calling remains problematic, even if physical errors proved costly, as shown by the Terps’ fourth-down goal-line stand early and their lock-in on a flea-flicker on Houser’s first play. Give credit to defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton for holding Tagovailoa's yardage down and virtually cutting in half the program-worst 713 yards allowed against Washington a week earlier.

