Michigan State football grades: Coaching staff's calls costly in second half

Offense: D

It could be time for a second change at quarterback, with Katin Houser struggling in his third consecutive start. The redshirt freshman opened Saturday with three consecutive three-and-out possessions, two of those after Minnesota turnovers set the Spartans up with a short field and resulted in field goals. In Houser’s 21 drives since putting up 24 points through three quarters at Rutgers, MSU went three-and-out 12 times. The inability to move the ball with Houser in the game was clear — he threw for 117 yards, but the Spartans managed only 174 total yards through three quarters Saturday. Enter true freshman Sam Leavitt, who produced 125 yards in the fourth quarter as well as MSU’s first touchdown in eight quarters. Leavitt also turned the ball over twice in a tough spot playing from behind, including a strip-sack fumble on which right tackle Spencer Brown was overpowered and beaten off the edge. But Leavitt’s legs (52 yards on six rushing attempts) gave the Spartans the second running option they’re missing behind Nate Carter (44 yards on 11 carries).

Defense: C-

It was a strong start by forcing two turnovers on the Gophers’ first two drives, and safety Jaden Mangham had a fumble recovery early and an interception late. Freshman Jordan Hall also played another strong game at linebacker, with nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. But because of MSU’s inability to build long drives on offense, its defense had to be on the field for more than 20 minutes in the first half. That unit did an admirable job until they began to wear down late in the half, giving up 10 points in the final five minutes. Then after shutting down the Gophers again in the third quarter, the Spartans began to fade again in the fourth, unable to stop Minnesota’s run game that produced 104 of its 200 yards on the ground in the final 15 minutes. But the same problems that have plagued the defense all season, struggles in coverage over the middle of the field and missing tackle attempts, also played a factor.

Special teams: C

The decision to attempt the onside kick in the fourth quarter aside, Jonathan Kim executed it to perfection and Alante Brown made a hard tackle that nearly jarred the ball loose (despite being initially called targeting, the textbook hit was overturned on review). Kim also drilled his first two field goals but missed wide from 53 yards out in the third quarter, and he delivered two touchbacks and a fair catch in his three kickoff attempts. Punter Ryan Eckley’s first two punts eclipsed 50 yards, and he had three of his six attempts land inside the Gophers’ 20.

Coaching: D

Interim coach Harlon Barnett’s call to go for the onside kick after Leavitt’s touchdown pass with more than 8½ minutes to play backfired, killing the momentum and setting up Minnesota with a short field. The call to go to Leavitt also came way too late to give MSU a realistic shot at a rally, with the Gophers using a lot of clock and possessions being at a premium. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s play-calling remains predictable, and his decision to shift to a hurry-up after Houser finally found some rhythm in the third quarter ultimately killed momentum on the drive Kim missed his field goal. Still, the staff continued to get its players to compete — which isn’t an easy task with the circumstances, the losing streak growing to six and the season spiraling toward a third time in four years without a bowl berth.

