Michigan State football grades: Besides Payton Thorne, it's all bad for the Spartans

EAST LANSING — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari rates Michigan State football on a scale of A to F after the Spartans’ 52-12 loss to No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

Offense: D-plus

Payton Thorne boosted this grade from an F simply by moving the ball once the Spartans faced a four-touchdown deficit. Starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi failed to generate any energy — his drive chart read three plays on six of the first seven possessions, four plays on the other and 51 yards of offense for Michigan State with a pick-6 before a sack knocked him out of the game.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs against Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) during the second half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Thorne showed early consistency by hitting 11 straight passes, but he also fumbled and threw an interception. The redshirt freshman’s mobility helped him avoid the Buckeyes’ pressure and provided more than half of MSU’s rushing yards as the running backs and offensive line struggled.

Defense: F

Nothing the Spartans did on defense could stop Ohio State QB Justin Fields, who beat them over the top for 199 passing yards and two scores and ran for another 104 and two more TDs. MSU defenders were often out of position and missed countless tackles allowing the Buckeyes to post 521 total yards, including 322 on the ground.

They had six runs of 20-plus yards and five completions of 15-plus, with the Spartans consistently losing containment on Fields and letting his receivers run free over the middle of the defense on crossing routes.

Special teams: D

Matt Coghlin’s 32-yard field goal and two touchbacks in three kickoffs (in what likely is his final game at Spartan Stadium) were highlights, and Bryce Baringer was busy with 10 punts, landing four inside the 4. But MSU’s return game usually consists of fair catches on kickoffs and punts. However, Jayden Reed’s inability to judge the ball on kicks cost the Spartans field position while allowing OSU’s Drue Chrisman to get big rolls on punts that pinned MSU at its 1- and 2-yard lines.

Coaching: F

Undisciplined play falls squarely on coaching and MSU had a season-worst 101 penalty yards on 10 flags. Mel Tucker’s team came out utterly flat and lifeless, another indictment of the coaches. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson failed to attack the Buckeyes’ biggest weakness, their secondary, and inexplicably continued to call conservative play calls after falling behind by four TDs in the first half. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s unit was gashed by four 15-yard penalties. And Tucker abandoned his mantra of neutral thinking after one second half penalty, venting his frustration and drawing a 15-yard flag.

