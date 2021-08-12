Michigan State football gives hints on depth chart, including new spot for Connor Heyward

EAST LANSING — In a 12-minute window, Michigan State football displayed a glimpse of what could be their starting offensive line.

The Spartans went to their “speedball” package during an open period of practice, with Payton Thorne at quarterback and Elijah Collins at running back with the first unit. In front of them stood a line that looked a little different from how MSU ended the 2020 season: Transfer Jarrett Horst at left tackle, with AJ Arcuri switching sides to right tackle and Kevin Jarvis bumped inside to right guard, and Matt Allen at center after missing all but the first and last games last fall. The only player in that group who remained at the same position was left guard J.D. Duplain.

Arcuri, a senior, said flipping from left tackle feels natural despite having limited reps there his first five seasons at MSU.

Michigan State offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (79) practices with offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin (53) on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the team's facility in East Lansing.

“I've been getting a lot more comfortable playing right tackle, and I think that's helped a lot,” said Arcuri, who said he spent the offseason there after playing the left side during the open spring practice on April 24. “Now, it's almost I would say to the point where I'm equally as good at either right or left. So that's gonna help a lot, I think.”

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic called that lineup “a starting point” in the first week of practice.

“With those tackles being played both sides, it adds flexibility,” Kapilovic said after practice Wednesday.

Center Nick Samac and right guard Matt Carrick, who started the final five games of last season on the line with Arcuri, Jarvis and Duplain, worked with the second unit. They were joined by Dan VanOpstall at left tackle, Spencer Brown at right tackle and James Ohonba at right guard.

MSU used seven different starting offensive lines in 2019 and nine different pairings in 2018 before Tucker got some good health up front a year ago. The Arcuri-Duplain-Samac-Carrick-Jarvis group started the final five games of the 2-5 season together. The Spartans also return Blake Bueter and Luke Campbell with significant experience on a line with 160 career returning starts between them. And Horst, who was a first-team All-Sun Belt pick last season, started 20 games at Arkansas State before transferring to MSU.

“So really, it kind of increases your competition,” Kapilovic said. “I'm hoping with the group we have and some of the veterans we have back, we're gonna be able to rotate some guys in the season. They don't always like that. But if you're gonna play 40 snaps instead of 70, then you can play at a high level. And 40 snaps, that's a plus for all of us.”

More lineup hints?

It is important to note coaches often like to change things up for drills to get players work with different teammates and to explore varied combinations. Because media members are only permitted to watch a small window of practice, that also makes it tough to determine if what is put on display for the camera is legitimate lineup news or simply to try and throw off opponents who scour every bit of video available for scouting purposes.

Considering that, MSU’s other first-unit offensive players were Tyler Hunt at tight end and receivers Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Montorie Foster. Grad transfer Anthony Russo, who is competing with Thorne for the starting job, worked at No. 2 quarterback with incumbent starter sophomore Jordon Simmons as his running back. Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III got reps with third-string QB Noah Kim.

On defense, it was even harder to gauge the depth chart implications.

Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo (15) makes a pass during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the team's facility in East Lansing.

Defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Drew Beesley worked with tackles Simeon Barrow and Maverick Hansen on the first-unit defensive line. Tackles Dashaun Mallory and Kyle King repped with Avery Dunn and linebacker Itayvion Brown against the second offense. Missing in those groups were three returning starters — end Jacub Panasiuk and tackles Jalen Hunt and Jacob Slade — along with Duke transfer Drew Jordan.

At linebacker, Chase Kline and Ben VanSumeren worked with the top group, while returning starter Noah Harvey and Cal Haladay worked with the second unit. Tennessee transfer Quavaris Crouch left the practice field drills during the open period.

Cornerback Kalon Gervin and fellow returning starter Xavier Henderson were back, though Angelo Grose moved from nickel back to strong safety as Henderson operated at free safety in the first unit. Michael Dowell worked at the nickel, while Florida transfer Chester Kimbrough manned the corner opposite Gervin.

Heyward at TE

Perhaps the other interesting nugget was senior Connor Heyward working with the tight ends during drills. He also lined up in an H-back spot in the slot with the second unit during the quick drills.

MSU coach Mel Tucker said that is to maximize the talents of the 6-foot, 230-pound Heyward.

“He's a versatile player, and he can do many things,” Tucker said.

Heyward has 818 rushing yards and five scores on the ground in 36 career games. He also has 61 catches for 385 yards and four more scores in his first four seasons.

Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Tucker on Beekman

Bill Beekman’s resignation came shortly after Tucker concluded the Spartans’ first practice of the season last Thursday. And the second-year coach thanked the athletic director who lured him from Colorado back to MSU in February 2020.

“Bill hired me, and I appreciate him giving me the opportunity to come back home where it all started for me,” said Tucker, who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Nick Saban at MSU in 1997-98. “We're early in the process. Right now, I'm focused on football and just helping to get our feet wet.”

Roster moves

Ricky White remains absent from MSU’s open preseason practices. The sophomore wide receiver set an MSU freshman single-game record with 196 receiving yards on eight catches in the Spartans’ 27-24 upset win at Michigan, but missed the final three games of 2020 due to injury. He also did not participate in MSU’s open practice April 24.

“I don't have any updates on Ricky,” Tucker said.

Tight end Maliq Carr, who transferred from Purdue and was in a walking boot at the first practice , was in uniform Wednesday.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

