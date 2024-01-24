Michigan State football getting OV from Auburn defensive line commit

As part of Michigan State’s coaching staffs recruiting plan to round out the 2024 cycle, defensive tackle and Auburn commit Dimitry Nicolas will be visiting East Lansing on an official visit.

Nicolas is a Opa Locka (FL) native, attending Norland High School. He is ranked as a high 3-star prospect as a 6’3″, 295 pound defensive tackle.

Reported last night on the Shaw Lane VIP Message Board that Michigan State would be hosting a key 2024 prospect this weekend for an official visit (VIP)https://t.co/oa73iJDWes pic.twitter.com/eHgtNQ4ssW — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) January 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire