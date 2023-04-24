Michigan State football getting massive OV from 4-star linebacker

Michigan State has added a major visitor to their summer, learning that 4-star California linebacker Dylan Williams will be on campus from June 9-11 for an official visit.

Williams ranks as a 4-star prospect and the No. 141 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

A native of Long Beach, attending Long Beach Poly, Williams would be a massive addition to the Michigan State defense.

