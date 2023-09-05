Michigan State football: Getting to know the Richmond Spiders

Following a week one victory over Central Michigan the Spartans will play host to the Richmond Spiders in a week two contest. The Spartans will look to improve to 2-0 on the 2023 season.

Richmond, an unfamiliar opponent for the Spartans, is looking for their first win of the 2023 season after losing their week one matchup against Morgan State, 17-10.

Get to know Michigan State’s week two opponent, the Richmond Spiders:

School Information

School: Richmond University

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Nickname/Mascot: Spiders

Conference: Coastal Athletic Association – FCS

All-time record: 574–667–53 (.464)

Head Coach: Russ Huesman, 7th season, 33–30 (.524)

2023 season

vs Morgan State – L 17-10

The Spiders opened the season ranked No. 18 in the nation within the FCS. That was before they dropped their first game of the season against Morgan State on their home field, 17-10.

Offensive Leaders

Passing:

Kyle Wickersham – 23/30, 169 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Rushing:

Kyle Wickersham – 21 attempts for 39 yards

Savon Smith – 10 attempts for 30 yards

Milan Howard – 5 attempts for 23 yards

Receiving:

Nick DeGennaro – 6 rec. for 46 yards

Ja’Vion Griffin – 3 rec. for 42 yards

Jerry Garcia Jr. – 2 rec. for 30 yards

Quanye Veney – 5 rec. for 24 yards

Defensive Leaders

Notable defensive players:

LB Tristan Wheeler – 17 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack

DL Marlem Louis – 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

DB D’Angelo Stocker – 2 tackles, 1 INT

Takeaways

In Richmond’s week one game, on both sides of the ball the Spiders had two go-to guys on both sides of the ball. On offense QB Kyle Wickersham threw the ball 30 times, while attempting 21 rushes. On defense, senior linebacker Tristan Wheeler does it all for his team, almost getting 20 tackles in the opener.

Michigan State will have to contain these playmakers to take care of business.

