Michigan State football: Getting to know the Richmond Spiders
Following a week one victory over Central Michigan the Spartans will play host to the Richmond Spiders in a week two contest. The Spartans will look to improve to 2-0 on the 2023 season.
Richmond, an unfamiliar opponent for the Spartans, is looking for their first win of the 2023 season after losing their week one matchup against Morgan State, 17-10.
Get to know Michigan State’s week two opponent, the Richmond Spiders:
School Information
School: Richmond University
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Nickname/Mascot: Spiders
Conference: Coastal Athletic Association – FCS
All-time record: 574–667–53 (.464)
Head Coach: Russ Huesman, 7th season, 33–30 (.524)
2023 season
vs Morgan State – L 17-10
The Spiders opened the season ranked No. 18 in the nation within the FCS. That was before they dropped their first game of the season against Morgan State on their home field, 17-10.
Offensive Leaders
Passing:
Kyle Wickersham – 23/30, 169 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Rushing:
Kyle Wickersham – 21 attempts for 39 yards
Savon Smith – 10 attempts for 30 yards
Milan Howard – 5 attempts for 23 yards
Receiving:
Nick DeGennaro – 6 rec. for 46 yards
Ja’Vion Griffin – 3 rec. for 42 yards
Jerry Garcia Jr. – 2 rec. for 30 yards
Quanye Veney – 5 rec. for 24 yards
Defensive Leaders
Notable defensive players:
LB Tristan Wheeler – 17 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack
DL Marlem Louis – 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
DB D’Angelo Stocker – 2 tackles, 1 INT
Takeaways
In Richmond’s week one game, on both sides of the ball the Spiders had two go-to guys on both sides of the ball. On offense QB Kyle Wickersham threw the ball 30 times, while attempting 21 rushes. On defense, senior linebacker Tristan Wheeler does it all for his team, almost getting 20 tackles in the opener.
Michigan State will have to contain these playmakers to take care of business.