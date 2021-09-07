Michigan State football also gets votes in AP Poll

After a few mediocre seasons, Michigan State football is finally on the path to earning back their respect. After knocking off Northwestern on the road, MSU fans found out this morning that the Spartans received a nice chunk of votes in the Coaches Poll. Now, that’s the same story with the AP Poll.

The Spartans received 28 votes in the AP Poll, putting them behind Michigan (52) and Indiana (37) in terms of Big Ten teams who received votes.

The Spartans will face Youngstown State next before heading to Miami.

