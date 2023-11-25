Michigan State football gets throttled in Ford Field by Penn State

Michigan State and Penn State locked up in a matchup for the Land Grant Trophy on Friday night inside of Detroit’s Ford Field. The Spartans, who came into the game at 4-7, had upset on their mind – facing the 9-2 Nittany Lions.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, it went far from it, with Penn State dominating the Spartans, 42-0.

Michigan State’s defense did their best to keep its team in the game, but it was the offense, in a story known far too well by fans, letting down the team once again. The game was 13-0 at halftime, and MSU had turned the ball over once to go along with two three-and-outs.

Ultimately, the offense started the second half with four possessions going for -22 yards. It was too much for a worn down defense to overcome, which saw Penn State start to score when they wanted.

Michigan State finished the game with 53 yards of total offense and allowed six sacks.

This marks the end of the 2023 season for Michigan State, that saw their head coach Mel Tucker get fired and ultimately fell short of expectations with a 4-8 record.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire