Michigan State football gets in the running for 6’7″ 2024 WR/TE prospect

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State has extended an offer to JaCorey Whitted following an outstanding camp performance at MSU. Whitted is a McCalla, Alabama, native, and stands at a massive 6-foot-7. It is not totally known if the coaching staff feels that Whitted will project as a wide receiver or a tight end, but either way he will be a massive receiving threat.

Michigan State joins Auburn and Mississippi State in the running for the talent prospect.

