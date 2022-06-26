Michigan State football gets in the running for 6’7″ 2024 WR/TE prospect
Michigan State has extended an offer to JaCorey Whitted following an outstanding camp performance at MSU. Whitted is a McCalla, Alabama, native, and stands at a massive 6-foot-7. It is not totally known if the coaching staff feels that Whitted will project as a wide receiver or a tight end, but either way he will be a massive receiving threat.
(wow)After a great camp and great talk with @Coach_mtucker I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University💚🤍 #gospartans @McAdoryFB @CoachJPugh @KairosHolmes @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/slV0eUh4lh
— 𝐽𝑎𝐶𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑦 𝐷. 𝑊ℎ𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑑 (@YbfCorey) June 24, 2022
Michigan State joins Auburn and Mississippi State in the running for the talent prospect.
