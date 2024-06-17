Michigan State football gets pledge from OLSM 2-sport standout TE Jayden Savoury

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith continues to get more and more comfortable in his new home.

The Spartans picked up a pledge Monday from tight end Jayden Savoury. That brings MSU’s next recruiting class to nine prospective players, all of them rated as three-star prospects, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's forward Jayden Savoury celebrates a play against Birmingham Brother Rice during the second half of MHSAA Division 1 quarterfinal at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s senior-to-be, who announced his intentions via Twitter, is the fourth in-state commit to Smith in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Savoury also is the second tight end to commit, along with Emmett Bork from Wisconsin.

Savoury is listed as the No. 17 player in Michigan, the No. 41 tight end nationally, and the 881st overall player in 2025, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He picked MSU over offers from Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Rutgers, Purdue, Duke, Kansas and Boston College, among others.

NEW LOOK MITTEN STATE TEAMS: New Michigan football, Michigan State head coaches have more in common than you think

Smith and his staff already received pledges from Savoury’s OLSM teammate, linebacker Charles White, along with East Lansing running back Jace Clarizio and Macomb Dakota linebacker Di'Mari Malone.

Also a talented basketball player who earned Free Press Dream Team honorable mention this winter, Savoury returned to playing football last fall for the first time in high school.

