Michigan State football gets NLI from WR Jaron Glover
Jaron Glover made a trip to East Lansing alongside Katin Houser, both uncommitted at the time, but both being blown away and then committing to Michigan State. Six months later, Glover has signed his national letter of intent.
The Spartans fended off Florida State in this recruitment after Glover took a visit to Tallahassee this fall. MSU also defeated Indiana and Tennessee in this recruitment.
Florida 🤝 East Lansing, @JaronGlover13_ has officially signed.#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/DhVBOwMRmz
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Player Profile
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6’3″/195 pounds
Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
High School: Riverview High School
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 752 nationally
Analysis: Jaron Glover is a prospect that has some major upside. A huge frame at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Glover has size alongside speed, running a 4.5 40-yard dash. All the tools are there for Glover to be an outstanding outside receiver, now it will boil down to route running and technique at the wide receiver position.
Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!
