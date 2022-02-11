Michigan State football gets new NIL deal, players names to go on jerseys

Michigan State football fans are going to be ecstatic with the news that they will be able to purchase their favorite Michigan State football players jerseys. Michigan State has partnered with Fanatics to bring fans their favorite player’s jerseys.

Setting The Standard 😎 Beginning this fall, Spartan fans will have the opportunity to step up their jersey game! #GoGreen More Info ➡️ https://t.co/ERqdV7FgJe pic.twitter.com/GCvAIJ69mY — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 10, 2022

Jerseys are set to be available this fall and will allow Spartan fans the ability to get a Nike jersey of any Spartan they choose, as long as the player has opted into the licensing agreement. Athletes will be compensated with each sale.

Be on the lookout for more player-licensed apparel in the future.

