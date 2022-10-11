Michigan State football gets into mix for top-100 2023 CB

With the recruiting cycle coming to a close, Michigan State’s coaching staff will look to add around 10 more commits to its 2023 recruiting class. Among the positions of need, defensive back is near the top of the list, and the Spartans have gotten into the mix with a top talent at the cornerback position.

The Michigan State staff has sent out an offer to Rodrick Pleasant, a cornerback from Gardena, California. Pleasant currently ranks as the No. 82 overall player and No. 8 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Beyond blessed to say that I have received an division 1 offer from Michigan State University‼️ #GoGreen #llpapa #llmrstepup pic.twitter.com/jgNCTxeMn2 — Rodrick Pleasant🗡 (@RodrickP16) October 11, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire