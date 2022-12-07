Michigan State football gets into the mix for 2023 Arizona DB commit

Michigan State has gone to the golden state to offer a defensive back in the 2023 recruiting class who is currently committed to the University of Arizona, Sean Brown. Brown has been committed to the Wildcats since June 20th.

A native of Simi Valley, California, Brown plays his high school football at Simi Valley High School. Brown is 6-foot-3 and runs a 10.9 100m dash. With his length and speed, Brown projects to play free safety at the collegiate level.

MSU will look to get Brown to East Lansing for an official visit before the early signing period opens up.

Blessed to receive a offer from Michigan State University 🟢⚪️ #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/CLStztFmR3 — Sean Brown (@_SeanBrown1) December 7, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Former 4-star DL, Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye taking official visit to MSU this weekend

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire