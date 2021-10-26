Michigan State football gets into the market for 5-star 2022 Texas LB

It is very unusual to see offers go out this late in the cycle to top-tier talent. Most players in the 4 and 5-star range have already narrowed their lists down and are focusing on a select few schools.

Michigan State linebackers coach Ross Els has gone against the grain here, sending out an offer to 5-star LB Harold Perkins.

After a great talk with @VickersonKevin, @CoachKhalif and @coachEls_MSU I’m happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/2ru7CX565E — Harold Perkins ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HP113k) October 26, 2021

One has to think that there is more going on behind the scenes, and this is definitely a development worth watching.

Perkins is a native of Cypress, Texas, and currently ranks as the No. 5 overall player in the nation.

