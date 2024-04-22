Michigan State football gets first Jonathan Smith 2025 recruiting commit: QB Leo Hannan

Jonathan Smith went to familiar territory to land Michigan State football’s first pledge for its 2025 class.

The honor goes to Leo Hannan, a quarterback from Servite High in Anaheim, California, who announced his intention to become a Spartan on Monday night. The three-star prospect and Long Beach native chose the Spartans over Colorado and Virginia as well as several other major conference offers, according to multiple recruiting sites.

According to his MaxPreps profile, Hannan was 197-for-309 passing (63.8%) for 2,429 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior starter for Servite in 2023. He also ran for 213 yards and six scores.

Sep 4, 2015; Kalamazoo, MI, USA; General view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on field prior to a game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Hannan is rated the No. 50 quarterback nationally and No. 64 player in California according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. The recruiting site has Hannan as its No. 22 quarterback in the 2025 class.

Smith is familiar with Southern California, having grown up in Pasadena before playing at Oregon State and then launching his coaching career. His expected starting quarterback this fall, Aidan Chiles, also is from Smith’s hometown. Since-departed Katin Houser, who started seven games for MSU last season before transferring to East Carolina in the offseason, also is from Anaheim.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: QB Leo Hannan is Spartans' first 2025 commit