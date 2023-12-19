Michigan State football gets commitment from Hawaiian edge Kekai Burnett

Michigan State got their first defensive line commit of the 2024 recruiting class, picking up Honolulu (HI) edge rusher Kekai Burnett. Burnett was previously committed to Oregon State and took an official visit to BYU this December.

Burnett is a 6’3”, 235 pound edge rusher that is rated as a high 3-star (88 rating) by 247Sports.

Burnett joins Andrew Brinson, Austin Clay, Justin Denson, Carter Enyard (PWO), Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Rakeem Johnson, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Alessio Milivojevic, Payton Stewart, Jaylen Thompson, Brand Tullis, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

