Michigan State football gets commitment from 2023 3-star CB Colton Hood

Michigan State football got a win in the season opener on Friday.

On Monday, they scored another win on the recruiting trail.

McDonough (Georgia) Eagles Lansing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood committed to MSU via social media on Monday night.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 61 player in Georgia for the class of 2023. He picked the Spartans over Auburn, North Carolina, Mississippi, Penn State and Pittsburgh, among others.

RAINER SABIN:Michigan's QB situation, MSU's offense raise concerns on otherwise jolly Week 1

Hood's uncle, Roderick, played eight seasons in the NFL (2003-09, 2011) and stared at Auburn.

MSU has offered Colton's brother, Brandon, a running back in the class of 2024. The Spartans now have the No. 21 class for 2023, with 10 four-star commits and four other three-stars.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football gets commitment from 2023 3-star Colton Hood