Michigan State football gets commitment from UConn RB transfer Nathan Carter

Connecticut running back Nathan Carter (26) hurdles his way past Wyoming safety Esaias Gandy (5) during the second half.

Michigan State football's roller coaster at running back has made another stop.

Connecticut's Nathan Carter announced Sunday he was transferring to the Spartans.

"It Ain’t The Destination, It’s The Journey That Molds You… #Committed," Carter tweeted.

Carter, 5 feet 9 and 199 pounds, gained 405 yards on 65 carries (6.2 yards per carry) with a touchdown in five games as a sophomore this season, running for 190 yards on 20 carries vs. Utah State in the season opener. He ran for 21 yards on six carries in Week 4 vs. Michigan.

More:Michigan State football transfer portal player tracker: Who's coming, who's going

Carter, from Rochester, New York, had 125 attempts for 578 yards and two scores in 2021, with 19 receptions for 127 yards.

The Spartans' running back room returns starter Jalen Berger, and could have reserves Elijah Collins, Jordon Simmons, Harold Joiner III and Davion Primm. Jarek Broussard announced he was leaving for the NFL.

More:Michigan State football roster breakdown: Where Mel Tucker may look for 2023 transfers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football gets UConn RB transfer Nathan Carter