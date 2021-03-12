Michigan State football gets commitment from Grand Haven 2022 OL Ashton Lepo

Michigan State football got a verbal commitment for the class of 2022 on Friday from Grand Haven offensive lineman Ashton Lepo.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder is three-star recruit and the No. 26 player in Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is considered the No. 82 offensive tackle in the country for 2022.

Other colleges Lepo was considering include Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana and Bowling Green.

Lepo is the fourth MSU commit for the 2022 class, joining Roseville's Tyrell Henry, Kristian Phillips out of Conyers, Georgia, and Gavin Broscious out of Goodyear, Arizona.

