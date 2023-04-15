Michigan State football gets commit from 2024 OL from Baltimore

What better way to celebrate the end of spring practices for Michigan State football than to add another name to the class of 2024?

That's just what happened, a couple of hours after Mel Tucker's team wrapped up the spring slate, when Baltimore St. Frances Academy offensive lineman Logan Bennett offered his pledge to MSU via social media.

The 6-foot-5½, 300-pound Bennett is a three-star recruit and the No. 78 interior offensive lineman in the nation for 2024, according to 247Sports. He reportedly had the likes of Boston College, Charlotte and Colorado after him.

This commitment comes a couple of weeks after Bennett unofficially visited MSU, according to 247Sports, which listed offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic as Bennett's primary recruiter.

The Spartans now have four commit for the class of 2024, including fellow offensive lineman Andrew Dennis out of Mount Pleasant. MSU is ranked 38th in the nation for 2024.

