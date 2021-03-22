Michigan State football gets commit from Georgia 2022 three-star safety Malik Spencer

Just a few hours before Michigan State football begins spring practice for the 2021 season, they got some good news for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Malik Spencer, a three-star safety out of Buford, Georgia, offered his verbal commitment to MSU on Twitter on Monday.

Spencer is a 6-foot-2, 193 pounder rated the No. 33 safety in the class and the No. 50 player out of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He was reportedly also considering Miami (Fla.), Arizona State, Auburn and Colorado.

The MSU class of 2022 now has five verbal commitments; Spencer is the second from Georgia. He joins Conyers (Georgia) offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, Goodyear (Arizona) offensive lineman Gavin Broscious, Roseville's Tyrell Henry and Grand Haven offensive lineman Ashton Lepo.

