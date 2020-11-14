Michigan State football gets blown out again, and social media had plenty of jokes

In a game that felt more like a sleeping aid than a Big Ten contest, Michigan State football fell to 1-3 on the season after their 24-0 loss at home to Indiana.

And since this game had the national spotlight on ABC at noon, observers seemed puzzled that MSU was able to even win one game this season.

After watching Michigan state the only thing I can think is how bad is Michigan?? — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) November 14, 2020

Michigan lost to this Michigan State team. At home. pic.twitter.com/tbmo1BccUI — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 14, 2020

Watching Michigan State play this bad just twists that knife even more.



I can’t believe Michigan lost to that football team. — Jacob Cox (@jacobcox_24) November 14, 2020

Football in the state of Michigan



pic.twitter.com/bId8obitU3 — Always Irish ☘️ (@jkznd4) November 14, 2020

And a memorable Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl it was!!! pic.twitter.com/veFptUTMND — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 14, 2020

Does Michigan State know they have a football game today? 😂 — Lee G News (@TheRealLeeGNews) November 14, 2020

I see the Michigan State football program is still reeling from when I heckled them out of the city of Bloomington back in 2016. That’s tough. — Zay Cole (@KingJeffffrey) November 14, 2020

Me to Michigan State football: pic.twitter.com/paaJxhWEGf — Lydia Reedy (@lydiareedy) November 14, 2020

Watching Indiana coach celebrate harder then Michigan State players are playing is definitely not a good day for Spartan fans. — Chad Latz (@LatzChad) November 14, 2020

At least we kept it to 24 💪 — Andy Henson (@AJHenson1985) November 14, 2020

Even Dick Vitale had thoughts on MSU football:

In football in @B1Gfootball @MSU_Football fans were on cloud 9 after beating rival @UMichFootball but since it has been a nightmare for new coach Mel Tucker / were embarrassed by @HawkeyeFootball & today at home getting ripped by @IndianaFootball 24-0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 14, 2020

And based on Saturday's game and the outlook for this season, there may be a few more spankings like this ahead for the Spartans.

