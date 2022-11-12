Michigan State football gets big performances on offense in 27-21 win over Rutgers

EAST LANSING – It was far from pretty. In fact, it looked more like a Big Ten football game from the days of yore, back when the league actually had only 10 teams.

Michigan State football once again used its developing run game and Payton Thorne’s big plays Saturday to defeat Rutgers, 27-21, and pull within a win of bowl eligibility.

Thorne played erratically at times but finished 19 of 35 for 256 yards and two touchdowns for MSU (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten). Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 163 of the Spartans’ 197 rushing yards, as MSU's posted 451 yards of total offense.

Jayden Reed caught four passes for 90 yards and a score, and Daniel Barker added four grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown. MSU got critical field goals of 35 and 48 yards from Ben Patton to provide cushion in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.

Kyle Monangai became the seventh straight running back to run for 100-plus yards against MSU's defense. He finished with 162 yards on 24 carries for Rutgers (4-6, 1-6), which ran for 224 yards against the Spartans’ depleted defensive line.

MSU needs a win either next Saturday at home against Indiana or at No. 15 Penn State on Nov. 26 to reach coach Mel Tucker’s second straight bowl game in three seasons.

Early slugfest

MSU and Rutgers both found traction in the run game against one another’s defense, with the Spartans 1 yard shy at halftime of equaling their Big Ten high with last week’s 112 yards rushing in the full 60 minutes of a win at No. 20 Illinois.

This time, Berger and Broussard operated as advertised in the preseason.

The duo combined for 86 yards on 16 carries behind an offensive line missing starters Jarrett Horst and Matt Carrick and key backup Geno VanDeMark. Add Thorne into that ground mix as well, with the junior quarterback getting significantly involved with his legs for the first time since the opener against Western Michigan and running three times for 2 more yards.

He also battled some inconsistency with delivery on passes while putting tremendous touch on others, including a feathery 25-yard touchdown toss to tight end Barker with 1:10 left in the first quarter to get MSU on the board first. Thorne went 4 for 6 for 60 yards on that drive and finished the half 13 of 23 for 172 yards and wasn’t sacked.

Bryce Baringer buried Rutgers at its 4-yard line early in the second quarter with a 64-yard punt while getting hit on the leg as he punted. But the Scarlet Knights needed just one play, a 31-yard burst around left end by Monangai, to escape the shadow of their own end zone. Monangai added a 21-yard run on the nine-play, 96-yard drive, then quarterback Gavin Wimsatt hit fellow running back Aaron Young wide open for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 5:52 left before halftime on a coverage bust in MSU’s secondary.

The Spartans quickly reclaimed the lead with a long drive of their own, with Broussard building momentum to get to midfield and Thorne hitting Reed for a backpedaling 35-yard catch to set up MSU at Rutgers’ 10. After tight end Maliq Carr drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone against the Scarlet Knights’ Avery Young, Berger pounded in a 2-yard touchdown on the next play. Ben Patton’s second extra point gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead they carried into halftime.

MSU had a 283-200 edge in total yardage, but Rutgers ran for 138 yards before halftime against the Spartans’ defense.

Hanging on late

The Spartans carried their most multifaceted assault in Big Ten play out of the locker room after the half. Berger and Thorne ran for 14 yards combined on the first two rushing plays of their first drive, with Thorne and Reed connecting for 25 yards on the next play. Berger bashed two Rutgers defenders for a 22-yard run, then Thorne and Reed again hooked up on a deep post pass for a 25-yard touchdown at 10:34 of the third quarter.

That 21-7 lead didn’t last long. The Scarlet Knights pulled within a score with 1:30 to go in the period after Wimsatt hit Aron Cruickshank for 28 yards on third-and-10, then used a third-and-5 reverse to the receiver to get deep into MSU territory. Johnny Langan’s 3-yard shotgun run made it 21-14.

After the Spartans went three-and-out, Monangai methodically plowed his way down the field as Rutgers churned clock and neared the red zone before stalling at MSU’s 21-yard line. But defensive tackle Jacob Slade blocked the ensuing field goal attempt, with Ameer Speed recovering and fumbling and then Ben VanSumeren eventually pouncing on the ball.

That set up Patton’s first field goal, just the third of the season for MSU, with 6:28 to play. After the defense stopped Rutgers on its next drive, Patton connected from 48 yards out with 3:22 remaining. The Spartans are now 4-for-8 on field-goal attempts on the season.

Rutgers added a 31-yard touchdown from Wimsatt to Shameen Jones with 47 seconds to play. Wimsatt finished 20 of 34 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked three times.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football fights off Rutgers, 27-21