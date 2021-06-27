Michigan State football gets their 2022 QB, flipping 4-star Katin Houser

Michigan State won a pivotal recruiting battle, earning the commitment of Katin Houser, a 4-star quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Houser had previously been committed to Boise State before flipping to the Spartans. He decommited from Boise State late on Thursday, June 24.

A native of Bellflower, California, Houser is the quarterback of the national high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco.

The Spartans coaching staff hosted the 4-star QB on an official visit this past weekend, laying out the red carpet and going the extra mile to pull of this flip.

Houser had been committed to Boise State since the first of April, but a strong recruiting effort in the month of June found the Spartans overtaking the Broncos for the top spot.

Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson have officially acquired their quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class.

