Michigan State football gets 2021 three-star DB from Louisiana as Mel Tucker extends reach

Michigan State football’s recruiting reach continues to grow under Mel Tucker.

The Spartans landed a commitment Friday from defensive back Jah’von Grigsby (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) for 2021.

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound safety is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. Grigsby told 247Sports.com it was his “gut feeling” to choose MSU over Vanderbilt and Purdue. He also had offers from Indiana, Auburn, Kansas, Miami, Houston and others.

“(MSU was) one of the schools that offered me pretty early,” Grigsby told 247Sports. “They have been there since the jump, and I have a great relationship with them. Mel Tucker and I talked earlier and he welcomed me to a great program. … I just felt comfortable there. Michigan State has a great coaching staff. They put DBs in the league. I want to go to college that I can compete every Saturday.”

Grigsby’s coach at Scotlandville Magnet, Lester Richard, in May told WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge that the late-rising prospect brings intellect along with his football abilities.

“He’s the type of kid that one day is gonna go to work for a Fortune 500 organization (and) make three, four or five times the money I’m making right now being a high school football coach,” Richard said.

The Spartans now have 13 players committed for 2021 from seven different states — Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Florida, New Jersey, Texas and now Louisiana — as well as another, punter Mark Vassett, from Australia. Grigsby is the fourth defensive back in the class, joining fellow safety Michael Gravely Jr. (Cleveland) and cornerbacks Charles Brantley (Venice, Florida) and Antoine Booth (Hyattsville, Maryland).

Grigsby is the first commitment for MSU since Aug. 22 when it landed New Jersey offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark, Tucker’s first four-star recruit. Eleven others in the class are three-star prospects, while Vassett is unranked.

MSU’s 2021 group currently is ranked No. 61 nationally but 13th out of 14 in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.

