Michigan State football game info vs. Washington Huskies: Time, TV channel, live updates
No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) vs. Washington Huskies (2-0)
When: 7:44 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington.
TV: ABC.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Betting line: Huskies by 3½.
TV announcers: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sidelines).
Game notes: Unranked Washington is a favorite against the top-10 ranked Spartans. MSU is familiar with Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who began his career at Indiana. The lefty lost in 2019 to MSU, 40-31, then defeated the Spartans, 24-0, in coach Mel Tucker's pandemic-shortened first season in 2020, throwing for 320 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But nearly two years later, this is a revamped MSU defense, including the secondary. Penix has thrown for 682 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in wins over Portland State (52-6) and Kent State (45-20). ... Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne has not looked like the 2021 version and that's the biggest factor entering this game. ... U-W leads the all-time series, 2-1, winning the most recent matchup 51-23 in the 1997 Aloha Bowl.
Live updates
