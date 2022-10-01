Michigan State football game vs. Maryland Terrapins: Time, TV channel, more info
Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (3-1, 0-1)
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland.
TV: FS1.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Betting line: Terrapins by 7½.
