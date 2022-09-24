Michigan State football game vs. Minnesota: Time, TV channel, live updates

Michigan State Spartans (2-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Gophers by 2½.

• Box score

