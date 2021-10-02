Michigan State football game vs. Western Kentucky: Time, TV channel info, more

In this article:

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Spartans by 11½.

Game notes: The Hilltoppers are no pushover, with a dynamic offense. They lost to Indiana 33-31 last week.

