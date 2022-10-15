Michigan State football game vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Time, TV channel info, live updates
Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2)
When: 4 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.
TV: Fox.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Betting line: Badgers by 7½.
