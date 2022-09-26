Michigan State football: Game time for Ohio State match-up announced

Michigan State football will travel to College Park, Maryland, this weekend for a date with the Maryland Terrapins. After their trip to Maryland, the Spartans will return home for a match-up with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans and Buckeyes are familiar programs with one another and is a game that many look forward to every season.

A game time has been announced for the 2022 edition of this series, and it will take place at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Kickoff time is set vs. Ohio State: 🗓 Oct. 8

🕕 4 PM

📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/xhJAnJzCdl — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 26, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

Michigan State football falls out of USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire