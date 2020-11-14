The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Michigan State football game score vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live updates

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
Michigan State football live updates and score vs. Big Ten East co-leaders Indiana Hoosiers, as the Spartans try to get to .500 after last week's debacle at Iowa.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had a big season. The lefty has seven touchdowns against one interception so far. Meanwhile, MSU's Rocky Lombardi will have to bounce back from his three interceptions last week. He has six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

MSU won 40-31 last season vs. the Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in September, after a tie-breaking field goal with five seconds left and a fumble return touchdown on a failed lateral. Penix was 33-for-42 for 286 yards and three TDs in the game. Wideout Whop Philyor had 142 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches, and will provide a stiff test Saturday.

Michigan State (1-2) vs. No. 10 Indiana (3-0)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: ABC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Hoosi by 7½.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football game score vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live updates

