Michigan State football game score vs. Rutgers: Live updates, highlights

Michigan State football is on the road Saturday afternoon against Rutgers, looking to restore its hopes at reaching a bowl game after a disappointing 2-3 start mired in controversy.

The game kicks off at 12 noon from Piscataway, New Jersey. It will be televised on Big Ten Network and can be livestreamed via Fubo. Rutgers is a 4.5-point home favorite.

MSU redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser will make his first career start to try to provide a spark to the team. Houser in four appearances in backup duty has completed nine of 16 passes for 158 yards this season and has one rushing touchdown.

More: Watch Michigan State-Rutgers on Fubo (free trial)

Live updates

Pregame notes

The Spartans had last week off after the last-minute defeat to Iowa two weeks ago. The time off allowed interim head coach Harlon Barnett and the coaching staff revisit the issues that led to three straight losses and let new players get snaps.

Barnett said the bye week came at the perfect time to reset and put the focus on the rest of the season instead of the past month. MSU went 0-3 after former head coach Mel Tucker was suspended, then fired, for alleged sexual misconduct with a former school vendor. The time off allowed coaches and players to fully process what happened and refocus on football.

Houser will start at quarterback because of Noah Kim’s struggles protecting the ball against Maryland and Iowa after Barnett hinted at the move earlier in the week. MSU is in desperate need of offensive production, averaging only 21.6 points per game on the season and 10.7 points during the three-game losing streak.

Rutgers’ defense will be a formidable test. The Scarlet Knights only surrender an average of 14.7 points and 165.5 passing yards per game.

Linebacker Darius Snow, one of the vocal leaders on defense, will also be playing a bigger role as he continues to return from the significant leg injury that kept him out nearly all of 2022 and the start of 2023.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Rutgers: Live updates, highlights