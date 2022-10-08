Michigan State football game score vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live scoring updates

Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV: ABC.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

Game notes from The Associated Press: Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is well aware of the pain that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud can inflict on his struggling Spartans. In 2020, Stroud came off the bench against Michigan State and sprinted 48 yards for his first career touchdown as a Buckeye. Last year, he threw a school-record six touchdown passes against the Spartans in the first half, finishing with 32 completions on 35 attempts for 432 yards. Stroud is again among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He’s leading an offense that’s averaging 529.6 yards per game and ranked No. 3 nationally. Since scoring 21 points in a season-opening win against Notre Dame, Ohio State is averaging 55.7 points in its last four games.

