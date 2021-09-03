Michigan State football game opener vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Time, TV info

Michigan State Spartans vs. Northwestern Wildcats

When: 9 p.m. Friday.

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois,

TV/radio: ESPN, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Northwestern by 3½.

Game notes: A rare season opener with a Big Ten game. MSU went 2-4 last year in coach Mel Tucker's first season, including an upset of No. 13 Northwestern at Spartan Stadium in late November, 29-20. The Wildcats finished 7-2, with a 35-19 Citrus Bowl win over Auburn. ... MSU was picked to finish last in the Big Ten East Division by the media this season; Northwestern was picked fourth in the West.

