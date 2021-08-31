Michigan State football game notes released, no depth-chart

Michigan State will open the 2021 football season this Friday against the Northwestern Wildcats inside of Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Not only will this Friday’s game kick off the regular season, but it will kickoff the conference season as well.

Tuesday’s have always been the normal day for Michigan State’s coaches to allow the media in for press conferences and previews of the up coming game.

With the media availability, there comes media game notes, which may feature a depth chart and other useful information from the program.

MSU game notes for Northwestern are out. No depth chart, like last season. https://t.co/RzNDbnFRMc — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) August 31, 2021

Mel Tucker has elected to not release a depth chart for the week one contest against Northwestern.

