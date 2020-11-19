Michigan State football game at Maryland canceled due to Terps' COVID-19 issues

Michigan State football's road trip to Maryland has been called off.

Under the guidance and advice of medical officials, Maryland announced Thursday the Terrapins' program will remain on pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It is the first MSU game this season due to the coronavirus.

Maryland experienced an outbreak among its program — eight cases in seven days — that forced a stoppage of all team activities Nov. 11 and the cancellation of last Saturday's scheduled game against No. 3 Ohio State, one of 15 games called off that weekend. Coach Mike Locksley moved his healthy players into a hotel for four days, and the team left as planned Sunday.

The Terrapins (2-1) did not practice Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday according to The Washington Post, and Locksley's usual Tuesday media availability was indefinitely pushed back to later in the week.

MSU coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday said he talked with Locksley “for a long time” that morning to get a gauge on the situation.The Spartans experienced their own two-week pause in late July and early August due to COVID cases inside the program.

“From all indications and everything I've been told, they're trying to play. And so we're preparing to play,” Tucker said. “I know that they want to play. … I'm pulling that we can get this game in.”

MSU (1-3) is scheduled to host No. 20 Northwestern (4-0) on Nov. 28. Kickoff time and broadcast info has not yet been announced.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

